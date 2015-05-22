BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
May. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to increased arrivals of summer crop. * Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,600 245-370 244-365 Wheat Tukda 01,310 248-450 247-440 Jowar White 100 265-680 215-680 Bajra 0,075 205-275 215-285 PULSES Gram 00,345 820-0,890 790-0,865 Udid 0,100 1,600-1,725 1,600-1,700 Moong 0,800 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,550 Tuar 0,050 1,200-1,465 1,200-1,460 Maize 005 250-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 050 1,750-1,825 1,255-1,575 Choli 0,030 0,825-1,325 0,725-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,800-7,850 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,000-10,100 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees