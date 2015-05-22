May. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to increased arrivals of summer crop. * Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,600 245-370 244-365 Wheat Tukda 01,310 248-450 247-440 Jowar White 100 265-680 215-680 Bajra 0,075 205-275 215-285 PULSES Gram 00,345 820-0,890 790-0,865 Udid 0,100 1,600-1,725 1,600-1,700 Moong 0,800 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,550 Tuar 0,050 1,200-1,465 1,200-1,460 Maize 005 250-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 050 1,750-1,825 1,255-1,575 Choli 0,030 0,825-1,325 0,725-1,225 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,800-7,850 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,000-10,100 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400