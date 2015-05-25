May. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 247-380 245-370
Wheat Tukda 01,550 250-466 248-450
Jowar White 140 260-727 265-680
Bajra 0,065 205-295 205-275
PULSES
Gram 00,300 810-0,890 820-0,890
Udid 0,200 1,620-1,710 1,600-1,725
Moong 0,500 1,300-1,500 1,500-1,600
Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,455 1,200-1,465
Maize 015 248-295 250-300
Vaal Deshi 075 1,550-1,825 1,750-1,825
Choli 0,150 0,788-1,245 0,825-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,320-1,330
Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,900-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850
Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400