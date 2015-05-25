May. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 247-380 245-370 Wheat Tukda 01,550 250-466 248-450 Jowar White 140 260-727 265-680 Bajra 0,065 205-295 205-275 PULSES Gram 00,300 810-0,890 820-0,890 Udid 0,200 1,620-1,710 1,600-1,725 Moong 0,500 1,300-1,500 1,500-1,600 Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,455 1,200-1,465 Maize 015 248-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 075 1,550-1,825 1,750-1,825 Choli 0,150 0,788-1,245 0,825-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,320-1,330 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,975 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,500-4,550 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,550-5,600 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400