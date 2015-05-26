Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 26 May. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,440 245-375 247-380 Wheat Tukda 01,050 248-450 250-466 Jowar White 135 270-650 260-727 Bajra 0,055 220-280 205-295 PULSES Gram 00,345 800-0,880 810-0,890 Udid 0,060 1,550-1,650 1,620-1,710 Moong 1,000 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Tuar 0,040 1,255-1,455 1,250-1,455 Maize 011 260-290 248-295 Vaal Deshi 065 1,350-1,475 1,550-1,825 Choli 0,200 1,125-1,400 0,788-1,245 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400