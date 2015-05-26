BRIEF-Union Bank sees bad loans falling in 2017/18
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- May 26 May. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up further due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to restricted retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,440 245-375 247-380 Wheat Tukda 01,050 248-450 250-466 Jowar White 135 270-650 260-727 Bajra 0,055 220-280 205-295 PULSES Gram 00,345 800-0,880 810-0,890 Udid 0,060 1,550-1,650 1,620-1,710 Moong 1,000 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Tuar 0,040 1,255-1,455 1,250-1,455 Maize 011 260-290 248-295 Vaal Deshi 065 1,350-1,475 1,550-1,825 Choli 0,200 1,125-1,400 0,788-1,245 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,925-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,500-4,550 Gram dal 5,450-5,500 5,550-5,600 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,800-7,850 7,800-7,850 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* Union Bank exec says sees gross NPA at 10.75 percent this financial year
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 08 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,810-1,114 0,830-1,115 0,700-0,914 0,720-0,870 (Auction price)