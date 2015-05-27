May. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,500 240-330 245-375
Wheat Tukda 01,100 250-450 248-450
Jowar White 415 260-690 270-650
Bajra 0,065 230-275 220-280
PULSES
Gram 00,375 810-0,885 800-0,880
Udid 0,150 1,600-1,670 1,550-1,650
Moong 1,000 1,350-1,425 1,300-1,500
Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,425 1,255-1,455
Maize 015 248-290 260-290
Vaal Deshi 090 1,545-1,850 1,350-1,475
Choli 0,250 0,875-1,150 1,125-1,400
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,450-5,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,800-7,850
Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400