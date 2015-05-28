May. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Rice prices moved down due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,425 242-330 240-330
Wheat Tukda 01,225 245-451 250-450
Jowar White 405 280-660 260-690
Bajra 0,050 225-280 230-275
PULSES
Gram 00,340 825-0,900 810-0,885
Udid 0,100 1,550-1,700 1,600-1,670
Moong 1,200 1,125-1,451 1,350-1,425
Tuar 0,060 1,250-1,430 1,250-1,425
Maize 012 250-290 248-290
Vaal Deshi 085 1,650-1,850 1,545-1,850
Choli 0,245 0,950-1,320 0,875-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,700-7,750
Tuardal 10,200-10,300 10,200-10,300
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400