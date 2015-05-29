May. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 242-330 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 245-451 Jowar White 000 000-000 280-660 Bajra 0,000 000-000 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 825-0,900 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,550-1,700 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,125-1,451 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,250-1,430 Maize 000 000-000 250-290 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,650-1,850 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,950-1,320 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,650-7,700 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 10,200-10,300 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400