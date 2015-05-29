May. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
PULSES
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,350-1,360
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,650-7,700
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 10,200-10,300
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400