Jun. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 253-366 242-330 Wheat Tukda 01,380 255-442 245-451 Jowar White 455 260-720 280-660 Bajra 0,090 210-270 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,250 840-0,919 825-0,900 Udid 0,350 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Moong 1,200 1,350-1,480 1,125-1,451 Tuar 0,060 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,430 Maize 010 248-300 250-290 Vaal Deshi 085 1,250-1,750 1,650-1,850 Choli 0,230 0,975-1,250 0,950-1,320 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400