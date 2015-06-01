BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange
Jun. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved due to retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 253-366 242-330 Wheat Tukda 01,380 255-442 245-451 Jowar White 455 260-720 280-660 Bajra 0,090 210-270 225-280 PULSES Gram 00,250 840-0,919 825-0,900 Udid 0,350 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,700 Moong 1,200 1,350-1,480 1,125-1,451 Tuar 0,060 1,200-1,450 1,250-1,430 Maize 010 248-300 250-290 Vaal Deshi 085 1,250-1,750 1,650-1,850 Choli 0,230 0,975-1,250 0,950-1,320 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 09 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,715-1,100 0,810-1,114 0,710-0,890 0,7