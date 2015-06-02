Jun. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 258-348 253-366 Wheat Tukda 01,110 256-440 255-442 Jowar White 465 273-730 260-720 Bajra 0,085 205-275 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,425 801-0,938 840-0,919 Udid 0,200 1,605-1,700 1,550-1,700 Moong 0,800 1,400-1,500 1,350-1,480 Tuar 0,030 1,210-1,400 1,200-1,450 Maize 020 250-295 248-300 Vaal Deshi 070 1,200-1,800 1,250-1,750 Choli 0,240 0,875-1,278 0,975-1,250 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,750-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400