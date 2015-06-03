PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 3
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jun. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,590 246-364 258-348 Wheat Tukda 01,260 250-440 256-440 Jowar White 465 275-725 273-730 Bajra 0,070 215-280 205-275 PULSES Gram 00,230 810-0,925 801-0,938 Udid 0,150 1,600-1,740 1,605-1,700 Moong 0,325 1,350-1,490 1,400-1,500 Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,420 1,210-1,400 Maize 010 250-300 250-295 Vaal Deshi 080 1,250-1,825 1,200-1,800 Choli 0,245 0,875-1,278 0,875-1,278 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
May 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Platinum off near 4-month lows hit in prior session (Adds comment, updates prices)