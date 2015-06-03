Jun. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,590 246-364 258-348 Wheat Tukda 01,260 250-440 256-440 Jowar White 465 275-725 273-730 Bajra 0,070 215-280 205-275 PULSES Gram 00,230 810-0,925 801-0,938 Udid 0,150 1,600-1,740 1,605-1,700 Moong 0,325 1,350-1,490 1,400-1,500 Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,420 1,210-1,400 Maize 010 250-300 250-295 Vaal Deshi 080 1,250-1,825 1,200-1,800 Choli 0,245 0,875-1,278 0,875-1,278 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,600-7,650 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400