Jun. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,620 252-353 246-364 Wheat Tukda 01,010 254-425 250-440 Jowar White 345 260-681 275-725 Bajra 0,035 210-285 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,225 850-0,939 810-0,925 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-1,740 Moong 1,000 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,490 Tuar 0,025 1,200-1,400 1,250-1,420 Maize 009 240-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 040 1,250-1,850 1,250-1,825 Choli 0,050 0,980-1,290 0,875-1,278 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,370-1,380 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,650-7,700 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400