Jun. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,620 252-353 246-364
Wheat Tukda 01,010 254-425 250-440
Jowar White 345 260-681 275-725
Bajra 0,035 210-285 215-280
PULSES
Gram 00,225 850-0,939 810-0,925
Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,600-1,740
Moong 1,000 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,490
Tuar 0,025 1,200-1,400 1,250-1,420
Maize 009 240-300 250-300
Vaal Deshi 040 1,250-1,850 1,250-1,825
Choli 0,050 0,980-1,290 0,875-1,278
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Bajra 1,370-1,380 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,750-5,800
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,650-7,700
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400