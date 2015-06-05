Jun. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal improved further due to thin supply.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to higher arrivals of summer crop.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,630 256-355 252-353
Wheat Tukda 01,380 258-428 254-425
Jowar White 325 265-685 260-681
Bajra 0,040 215-290 210-285
PULSES
Gram 00,270 840-1,023 850-0,939
Udid 0,090 1,535-1,701 1,600-1,740
Moong 1,200 1,400-1,500 1,350-1,500
Tuar 0,050 1,250-1,380 1,200-1,400
Maize 010 250-300 240-300
Vaal Deshi 050 1,350-1,800 1,250-1,850
Choli 0,055 0,950-1,325 0,980-1,290
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,380-1,390
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Bajra 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,850-5,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,650-7,700 7,650-7,700
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,500-8,550 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400