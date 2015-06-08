Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 08
Jun. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,660 258-355 256-355
Wheat Tukda 01,320 259-430 258-428
Jowar White 155 250-690 265-685
Bajra 0,025 220-280 215-290
PULSES
Gram 00,260 840-0,939 840-1,023
Udid 0,300 1,600-1,741 1,535-1,701
Moong 1,000 1,380-1,480 1,400-1,500
Tuar 0,030 1,175-1,325 1,250-1,380
Maize 010 255-300 250-300
Vaal Deshi 050 1,350-1,650 1,350-1,800
Choli 0,030 0,980-1,250 0,950-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,370-1,380
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,650-7,700
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550
Udid 7,800-7,850 7,700-7,750
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400