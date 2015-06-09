Jun. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,720 259-356 258-355
Wheat Tukda 01,410 260-435 259-430
Jowar White 095 250-690 250-690
Bajra 0,030 215-295 220-280
PULSES
Gram 00,260 825-0,909 840-0,939
Udid 0,150 1,550-1,711 1,600-1,741
Moong 0,800 1,350-1,500 1,380-1,480
Tuar 0,035 1,175-1,350 1,175-1,325
Maize 005 250-301 255-300
Vaal Deshi 045 1,350-1,725 1,350-1,650
Choli 0,025 1,100-1,315 0,980-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,650-4,700 4,700-4,750
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550
Udid 7,900-7,950 7,800-7,850
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400