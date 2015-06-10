Jun. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 260-353 259-356 Wheat Tukda 01,280 261-438 260-435 Jowar White 095 255-695 250-690 Bajra 0,035 205-290 215-295 PULSES Gram 00,300 814-0,960 825-0,909 Udid 0,100 1,550-1,715 1,550-1,711 Moong 0,700 1,400-1,500 1,350-1,500 Tuar 0,010 1,175-1,450 1,175-1,350 Maize 007 248-300 250-301 Vaal Deshi 040 1,350-1,725 1,350-1,725 Choli 0,030 1,250-1,348 1,100-1,315 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,400-1,410 1,390-1,400 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,100 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400