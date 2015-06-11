Jun. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices moved up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 261-354 260-353 Wheat Tukda 01,170 262-440 261-438 Jowar White 125 270-670 255-695 Bajra 0,110 190-270 205-290 PULSES Gram 00,220 800-0,972 814-0,960 Udid 0,019 1,600-1,750 1,550-1,715 Moong 0,600 1,350-1,500 1,400-1,500 Tuar 0,035 1,200-1,450 1,175-1,450 Maize 008 245-305 248-300 Vaal Deshi 075 1,550-1,840 1,350-1,725 Choli 0,035 1,225-1,355 1,250-1,348 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,410-1,420 1,400-1,410 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 7,900-7,950 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400