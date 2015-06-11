Jun. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices moved up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,650 261-354 260-353
Wheat Tukda 01,170 262-440 261-438
Jowar White 125 270-670 255-695
Bajra 0,110 190-270 205-290
PULSES
Gram 00,220 800-0,972 814-0,960
Udid 0,019 1,600-1,750 1,550-1,715
Moong 0,600 1,350-1,500 1,400-1,500
Tuar 0,035 1,200-1,450 1,175-1,450
Maize 008 245-305 248-300
Vaal Deshi 075 1,550-1,840 1,350-1,725
Choli 0,035 1,225-1,355 1,250-1,348
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,410-1,420 1,400-1,410
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,400-2,450
Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550
Udid 8,100-8,150 7,900-7,950
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400