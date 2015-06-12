Jun. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,680 268-358 261-354
Wheat Tukda 01,260 270-445 262-440
Jowar White 135 250-675 270-670
Bajra 0,035 200-270 190-270
PULSES
Gram 00,200 810-0,930 800-0,972
Udid 0,100 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750
Moong 0,600 1,350-1,525 1,350-1,500
Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,440 1,200-1,450
Maize 010 250-300 245-305
Vaal Deshi 050 1,500-1,900 1,550-1,840
Choli 0,025 1,175-1,385 1,225-1,355
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475
Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400