Jun. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,680 268-358 261-354 Wheat Tukda 01,260 270-445 262-440 Jowar White 135 250-675 270-670 Bajra 0,035 200-270 190-270 PULSES Gram 00,200 810-0,930 800-0,972 Udid 0,100 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750 Moong 0,600 1,350-1,525 1,350-1,500 Tuar 0,040 1,250-1,440 1,200-1,450 Maize 010 250-300 245-305 Vaal Deshi 050 1,500-1,900 1,550-1,840 Choli 0,025 1,175-1,385 1,225-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400