Jun. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. Market sentiment turned weak following widespread rainfall in severalparts of the state. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 258-335 268-358 Wheat Tukda 01,150 270-425 270-445 Jowar White 105 250-705 250-675 Bajra 0,025 210-280 200-270 PULSES Gram 00,325 840-0,925 810-0,930 Udid 0,150 1,550-1,700 1,600-1,750 Moong 0,800 1,350-1,490 1,350-1,525 Tuar 0,020 1,280-1,410 1,250-1,440 Maize 010 249-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 040 1,500-1,925 1,500-1,900 Choli 0,020 1,250-1,358 1,175-1,385 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,410-1,420 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400