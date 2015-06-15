BRIEF-Reliance Defence and Engineering gets approval to exit CDR scheme
* Reliance Defence And Engineering Limited has received approval from CDR empowered group for exiting from CDR scheme
Jun. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. Market sentiment turned weak following widespread rainfall in severalparts of the state. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,650 258-335 268-358 Wheat Tukda 01,150 270-425 270-445 Jowar White 105 250-705 250-675 Bajra 0,025 210-280 200-270 PULSES Gram 00,325 840-0,925 810-0,930 Udid 0,150 1,550-1,700 1,600-1,750 Moong 0,800 1,350-1,490 1,350-1,525 Tuar 0,020 1,280-1,410 1,250-1,440 Maize 010 249-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 040 1,500-1,925 1,500-1,900 Choli 0,020 1,250-1,358 1,175-1,385 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,410-1,420 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,700-5,750 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Moongdal 9,500-9,550 9,500-9,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 28) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% -----------------------------------