Jun. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,620 265-350 258-335 Wheat Tukda 01,110 266-435 270-425 Jowar White 105 245-710 250-705 Bajra 0,030 205-285 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,260 835-0,921 840-0,925 Udid 0,100 1,500-1,675 1,550-1,700 Moong 0,700 1,300-1,450 1,350-1,490 Tuar 0,035 1,205-1,411 1,280-1,410 Maize 005 250-300 249-295 Vaal Deshi 045 1,505-1,950 1,500-1,925 Choli 0,030 1,275-1,355 1,250-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,700-5,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,300-8,350 8,500-8,550 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,500-9,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400