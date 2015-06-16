Jun. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Moong and Moong Daal prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,620 265-350 258-335
Wheat Tukda 01,110 266-435 270-425
Jowar White 105 245-710 250-705
Bajra 0,030 205-285 210-280
PULSES
Gram 00,260 835-0,921 840-0,925
Udid 0,100 1,500-1,675 1,550-1,700
Moong 0,700 1,300-1,450 1,350-1,490
Tuar 0,035 1,205-1,411 1,280-1,410
Maize 005 250-300 249-295
Vaal Deshi 045 1,505-1,950 1,500-1,925
Choli 0,030 1,275-1,355 1,250-1,358
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475
Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,500-5,550 5,700-5,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000
Moong 8,300-8,350 8,500-8,550
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,500-9,550
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400