MEDIA-India's Quikr acquires home services start-up Zimmber in a $10 mln all-stock deal - Mint
Jun. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daalprices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,560 266-348 265-350 Wheat Tukda 01,020 268-440 266-435 Jowar White 125 250-625 245-710 Bajra 0,045 190-270 205-285 PULSES Gram 00,290 850-0,934 835-0,921 Udid 0,125 1,550-1,675 1,500-1,675 Moong 0,600 1,300-1,425 1,300-1,450 Tuar 0,040 1,000-1,275 1,205-1,411 Maize 007 249-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 040 1,575-1,955 1,505-1,950 Choli 0,025 0,850-1,342 1,275-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,390-1,400 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,400-5,450 5,500-5,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,450-7,500 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,700-09,800 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,300-8,350 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,500-9,550 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 56 bids for 199.08 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)