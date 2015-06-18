Jun. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,630 268-352 266-348 Wheat Tukda 01,110 270-442 268-440 Jowar White 125 255-635 250-625 Bajra 0,050 193-272 190-270 PULSES Gram 00,322 860-0,934 850-0,934 Udid 0,204 1,550-1,700 1,550-1,675 Moong 0,600 1,300-1,425 1,300-1,425 Tuar 0,025 1,225-1,425 1,000-1,275 Maize 005 248-295 249-300 Vaal Deshi 045 1,505-1,950 1,575-1,955 Choli 0,030 0,850-1,308 0,850-1,342 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,390-1,400 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,375-2,425 2,425-2,475 Bajra 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,400-5,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,450-7,500 7,450-7,500 Tuardal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400