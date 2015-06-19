Jun. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices moved down further due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,575 268-348 268-352
Wheat Tukda 01,050 270-442 270-442
Jowar White 110 256-640 255-635
Bajra 0,035 195-270 193-272
PULSES
Gram 00,295 830-0,910 860-0,934
Udid 0,150 1,500-1,625 1,550-1,700
Moong 0,640 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,425
Tuar 0,030 1,110-1,400 1,225-1,425
Maize 005 250-295 248-295
Vaal Deshi 060 1,550-1,975 1,505-1,950
Choli 0,022 1,150-1,349 0,850-1,308
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,375-2,425 2,375-2,425
Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,350-1,360
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 7,450-7,500 7,450-7,500
Tuardal 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,200-8,250
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400