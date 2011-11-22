BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.40 p.m.
Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Nov. contract
Today's open n.q.
At 1240 local time n.q.
Previous close ------
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part-owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, has delayed the start-up of its Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state by a fortnight to the end of this month, an industry source said.