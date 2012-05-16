PRECIOUS-Gold falls on dollar strength amid UK vote uncertainty

* Gold heading for first weekly fall in five * Palladium hits highest since September 2014 (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta BENGALURU, June 9 Gold fell for a third day on Friday as the dollar firmed after the UK national election left no single party with a claim to power though most investors seemed to shrug off the uncertainty. With the majority of seats counted, incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party had no way t