BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arwade Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac