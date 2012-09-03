BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, June 06The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35500 ICS-201(B22mm) 36400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37300 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)