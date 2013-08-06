UPDATE 2-U.S.'mother of all bombs' killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.30 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1230 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Investors wary of lingering geopolitical worries * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.8 pct on Thursday * Silver off 5-mth high hit in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 14 Gold on Friday hovered near the 5-month high hit in the previous session and was set for its biggest weekly percentage rise since June as a weaker dollar and geopolitical worries over the Middle East and North Korea stoked safe-haven demand. Spot gold