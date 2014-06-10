BUZZ-India's TCS comes off early lows but concerns remain about outlook
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jun Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
** Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gain up to 1.73 pct, coming off an early fall of 2.43 pct
Apr 19 Details of outstanding securities issued by Indian state governments (Part III): ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Issued on Maturity Issue size 6-month Wtd Avg date date crore in crore coupon rupees Yld SIKKIM 08.20%, 2017 21-Sep-07 21-Sep-17 112.1050 04.60 8.1991