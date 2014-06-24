BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Close-June 24 * There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jun Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago