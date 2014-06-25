BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jun Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter