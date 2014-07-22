BRIEF-Gruh Finance March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter total income from operations 4.16 billion rupees
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* March quarter total income from operations 4.16 billion rupees
* Steel, iron ore on track for biggest monthly drop since May 2016