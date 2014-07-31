BRIEF-India cenbank says Exim Bank line of credit to Mauritius
* RBI - Exim Bank's government of India supported line of credit of $52.30 million to the government of the republic of Mauritius Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qbn8Rs)
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* RBI - Exim Bank's government of India supported line of credit of $52.30 million to the government of the republic of Mauritius Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qbn8Rs)
Apr 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.39 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.22/6.25 6.24 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.28/6.31 6.30 6 MONTHS 6.35/6.39 6.37 9 MONTHS 6.42/6.45 6.44 1 YEAR 6.50/6.52 6.51 2 YEARS 6.52/6.53 6.53 3 YEARS 6.60/6.62 6.61 4 YEARS 6.70/