BRIEF-Cyient consol March qtr profit up about 16 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 962.9 million rupees
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 962.9 million rupees
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------