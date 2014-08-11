BRIEF-UFO Moviez India enter strategic tie-up with United Media Works
* Says entered into a strategic tie up with United Media Works Pvt. Limited
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* Says entered into a strategic tie up with United Media Works Pvt. Limited
* Says to consider buy back of securities on 25th April 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2op0iBA Further company coverage: