BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
May. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 244-375 245-380 Wheat Tukda 01,550 248-462 249-510 Jowar White 125 320-675 310-675 Bajra 0,055 215-300 210-295 PULSES Gram 00,775 850-0,967 860-0,975 Udid 0,050 1,450-1,625 1,500-1,640 Moong 0,350 1,500-1,675 1,550-1,650 Tuar 0,030 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,510 Maize 011 250-301 250-300 Vaal Deshi 080 1,500-1,800 1,250-1,685 Choli 0,030 0,722-1,371 0,825-1,458 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,500 2,500-2,550 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago