May. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,610 244-375 245-380 Wheat Tukda 01,550 248-462 249-510 Jowar White 125 320-675 310-675 Bajra 0,055 215-300 210-295 PULSES Gram 00,775 850-0,967 860-0,975 Udid 0,050 1,450-1,625 1,500-1,640 Moong 0,350 1,500-1,675 1,550-1,650 Tuar 0,030 1,350-1,500 1,350-1,510 Maize 011 250-301 250-300 Vaal Deshi 080 1,500-1,800 1,250-1,685 Choli 0,030 0,722-1,371 0,825-1,458 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,500 2,500-2,550 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,500-10,600 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400