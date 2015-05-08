BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,600 245-380 244-375 Wheat Tukda 01,500 249-480 248-462 Jowar White 085 325-650 320-675 Bajra 0,040 220-305 215-300 PULSES Gram 00,756 840-0,961 850-0,967 Udid 0,010 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,625 Moong 0,200 1,525-1,625 1,500-1,675 Tuar 0,110 1,350-1,456 1,350-1,500 Maize 010 248-305 250-301 Vaal Deshi 075 1,525-1,850 1,500-1,800 Choli 0,020 0,740-1,318 0,722-1,371 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,330-1,340 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,450-2,500 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,500-10,600 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees