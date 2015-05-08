May. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,600 245-380 244-375 Wheat Tukda 01,500 249-480 248-462 Jowar White 085 325-650 320-675 Bajra 0,040 220-305 215-300 PULSES Gram 00,756 840-0,961 850-0,967 Udid 0,010 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,625 Moong 0,200 1,525-1,625 1,500-1,675 Tuar 0,110 1,350-1,456 1,350-1,500 Maize 010 248-305 250-301 Vaal Deshi 075 1,525-1,850 1,500-1,800 Choli 0,020 0,740-1,318 0,722-1,371 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,330-1,340 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,450-2,500 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,500-10,600 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400