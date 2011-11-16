* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Oct. contract

Open n.q.

High n.q.

Low n.q.

Close n.q.

Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-Nov 16 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.45 p.m.

Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:

Nov. contract

Today's open n.q.

At 1245 local time n.q.

Previous close ------