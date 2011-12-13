BRIEF-India's Span Divergent commences commercial ops in Dryfruit Factory LLP
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage:
