BRIEF-Fredun Pharmaceuticals to issue compulsorily convertible preference shares
* Says to issue compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jan. contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-January 4 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jan. contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Says to issue compulsorily convertible preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says raises stake in Drivestream Inc to 26.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: