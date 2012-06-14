PRECIOUS-Gold slips; early UK poll results point to hung parliament

* Sterling plummets, dollar higher * Palladium hits highest since September 2014 (Adds quotes, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta BENGALURU, June 9 Gold edged down on Friday ahead of the UK election verdict with early results suggesting no clear winner which could push the country into a new bout of political turmoil before Brexit talks. The prospect of a hung parliament casts doubt over the premiership of Theresa May, who had gambled wit