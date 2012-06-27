BRIEF-K S B Pumps says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:24 27Jun12 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-JUNE 27 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Wednesday, 27 June 2012 14:24:57RTRS {C}ENDS
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 6 India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.