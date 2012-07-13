BRIEF-India's Meenakshi Enterprises appoints Hemanathan P.K. as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ------
NEW DELHI, June 8 India called on Thursday for a coalition of middle-income countries to drum up support for globalisation as a political backlash in the United States and parts of Europe against free trade and investment imperils its growth aspirations.