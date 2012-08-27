BRIEF-Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan Petroleum mining lease
* Says hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:31 27Aug12 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- August 27 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ----
* Says hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin
* India's VLCC says acquisition of Vanity Cube Source text - (VLCC, a globally renowned brand in beauty and wellness industry, today announced its acquisition of Vanity Cube, one of the earliest entrants in the beauty-services-at-home segment, signaling its foray into the fast growing 'On-Demand Services' sector. To be rebranded VLCC Vanity Cube, the company currently offers beauty services at home to its customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.)