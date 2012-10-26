China iron ore rises for second day on restocking demand
MANILA, June 5 Iron ore futures in China climbed for a second consecutive session on Monday, rising 2 percent, as recent rapid losses spurred restocking demand among steel producers.
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.05 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close ------
MANILA, June 5 Iron ore futures in China climbed for a second consecutive session on Monday, rising 2 percent, as recent rapid losses spurred restocking demand among steel producers.
* Expects 20 pct jump in exports to 120,000 tonnes in 2017/18 (Adds quotes, background)