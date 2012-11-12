* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Nov. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ **** All the markets will remain close from tomorrow for Diwali holidays. Muhoorat trading will takes place tomorrow betweed 6.00-7.30 p.m. Markets, except Castor Seed future, will reopen on next Monday i.e. November 19th. -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Nov. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Monday, 12 November 2012 14:09:22RTRS {C}ENDS