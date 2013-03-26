BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:45 26Mar13 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- March 26 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Tuesday, 26 March 2013 14:45:42RTRS {C}ENDS
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------