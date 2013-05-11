* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:35 11May13 RTRS-Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-May 11 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- May 11 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 11 May 2013 14:35:38RTRS {EN}ENDS