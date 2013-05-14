BRIEF-Edelweiss Financial Services' unit to buy Alternative Investment Market Advisors Pvt Ltd
* Says entered into SPA for acquisition of Alternative Investment Market Advisors Private Limited
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:53 14May13 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- May 14 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Tuesday, 14 May 2013 15:53:25RTRS {C}ENDS
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE043D14IZ9 IDFC 9D 7-Apr-17 99.9671 6.0062 1 25 99.9671
Apr 5 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE092T16975 IDFC BK 28-Apr-17 99.6373 6.0394 1 25 99.