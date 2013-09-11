BRIEF-Bharat Forge says no plans to raise $500 mln via offshore bonds
* Says clarifies on news item " Bharat Forge plans to raise $500 million via offshore bonds"
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:25 11Sep13 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- Sep 11 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Wednesday, 11 September 2013 15:25:59RTRS {C}ENDS
HONG KONG, April 5 (IFR) - Activity picked up in Asian credit markets on Wednesday as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed trading following a holiday break, but overall spreads stayed almost flat.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------