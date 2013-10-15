BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Tech seeks members' nod for sub-division of equity shares
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:57 15Oct13 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-Oct 15 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.25 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1235 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Tuesday, 15 October 2013 15:57:25RTRS {C}ENDS
* Seeks members' nod for sub-division of face value of equity shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Vikram Kapur has resigned from board as non-executive chairman and director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says in Q4, new sales volume of 723,265 sq ft valued at INR 5.05 billion