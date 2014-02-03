* There was no transaction in Soybean oil future contract. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Open n.q. High n.q. Low n.q. Close n.q. -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:41 03Feb14 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open-Feb 03 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Monday, 03 February 2014 14:41:12RTRS {C}ENDS